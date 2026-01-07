Win more prizes this year with the Will County Be a Trailblazer experience

Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County's Be a Trailblazer experience in 2026 to explore nature, meet new friends and get motivated to keep moving. Prizes will be awarded randomly to participants, who will also be eligible to earn collectible pins. (Photo provided Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s popular Be a Trailblazer experience returns with four seasonal sessions, more than $15,000 in prizes and new collectible achievement pins.

Participants complete nature-themed challenges at forest preserves throughout the year and are entered into random prize drawings. Missions range from GPS check-ins and trivia questions to photo challenges and one- to four-mile hikes.

“The Be a Trailblazer campaign is about connecting people with nature and encouraging them to get out into the forest preserves more often,” Chad Merda, head of digital marketing strategy/engagement for the forest preserve district, said in a news release.

“Whether they’re doing missions solo or with their entire family, it’s about having meaningful experiences in the forest preserves year-round,” he said.

The four 2026 sessions are: winter, Jan. 1 to March 14; spring, March 25-May 30; summer, June 10-Sept. 1; fall, Sept. 23-Dec. 12.

Each season will feature two mission drops, including a core group of preserves highlighted across all four seasons so participants can experience them throughout the year, the release said.

Popular gated missions also return, unlocking new challenges as earlier ones are completed, the forest preserve district said.

Prizes will be awarded through random drawings and include weekly giveaways as well as larger items such as kayaks, coolers, camping gear, binoculars, snowshoes and fitness trackers, the forest preserve district said.

Funding support comes from The Nature Foundation of Will County and more than 30 local businesses and organizations. For the full list of donors, visit the Be a Trailblazer web page reconnectwithnature.org/be-a-trailblazer-campaign.

New in 2026, participants can earn collectible pins by reaching four achievement levels: Rookie, Explorer, Adventurer and Master.

“We’re raising the bar with more prizes and the introduction of collectible pins tied to participation levels,” Merda said in the release. “We expect even more people to join the experience in 2026.”

To join, download the free Goosechase app to your smart phone and search for 2026 Be a Trailblazer or enter code JYBKK4. A Winter Warmup Meet and Greet is planned for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, at Hickory Creek Junction in Frankfort Township.

For more details on Be a Trailblazer and other Forest Preserve programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

