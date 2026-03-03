Women’s health care expo to be held at Plainfield YMCA

Local elected officials are hosting a women’s health care expo Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the C. W. Avery YMCA in Plainfield. (Image provided by Meg Loughran Cappel's office)

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, has announced a women’s health care expo to be held this month in Plainfield.

The program will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the C. W. Avery YMCA, 15120 Wallin Drive.

Along with Loughran Cappel, the event will be attended by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, House Assistant Majority Leader Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville, and representatives from Emediate Cure.

The event’s speakers will discuss the many stages of women’s health with a focus on menopause and nutrition.

Residents can contact Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website for more information.