Joliet Township High School District 204 seniors named Illinois State Scholars

Joliet Township High School District 204 recognized 94 of its high school students from the class of 2026 at the February Board of Education meeting for earning the prestigious Illinois State Scholar distinction.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission gives its State Scholar designation annually to seniors who are in the top half of their graduating class and/or scored above the 95th percentile nationally on the ACT or SAT.

Roughly 10% of Illinois high school seniors receive this recognition each year.

Illinois State Scholars from Joliet Central High School are: Joel Aguirre, Felix Arcand, Carlos Arellano Murillo, Brian Baron, Fynn Bernhard, Xochitlquetzalli Cuevas, Amber Davis, James Fiegel, Jhoana Figueroa, Jacqueline Fragoso, Karlee Frausto, Malcolm Greene, Aiden Hadley, Erick Jolomna, Dimitris Kourtidis, Ozziel Lara, James Lee, Sophie Litsogannis, Shyann Mendoza, Delany Moran, Itzel Nunez, Rauri O’Hara, Juan Rociles Alvarado, Erika Lata, Regina Sandoval, Abigail Schreiner, Leo Smith, Tayla Stallings, Jack Strabbing, Evelyn Ventura and Ella Woolcock.

Illinois State Scholars from Joliet West High School are: Mia Agnich, Christopher Backus, Jonathan Baranak, Sidney Barlog, Daniel Bautista, Connor Bergin, James Bergin, Malorie Berry, Tyler Bishop, Chloe Brouwer, Leslie Combs, Charlotte Dean, Jessica Del Toro, Emily Diaz, Ava Enderli, Ella Featherston, Addison Fowler-Favale, Nelly Gallegos, James Gibson, Lina Govoni, Taylor Greenwood, Sean Hogan, Patrick Holmes, Jonothan Hood, Irewole Jimoh, Olivia Keene, Ava Kennedy, Michael Knapik, Cara Konieczny, Elizabeth Lange, Ava Laurendi, Amaia Love, Robert Malinowski, Henry Mastin, Madeline McCarroll, Izabella Mendez, Evan Newman, Ava Offermann, Zoey Oganovich, Payton Palesh, Marshaun Polk, Alaina Potocki, Caleb Price, Ludmilla Puetz, Brody Pulaski, Yahaira Ramirez, Xierra Rapata, Dylan Ringofer, Emma Roberts, Keven Robles, Gavin Rodriguez, Marco Rodriguez, Jack Salerno, Joy Seyl, Ariel Smith, Ellis Steven Tabe, Noah Tarver, Dylan Trainor, Quyen Tran, Caciano Trevino, Calloway Walsh, Ethan Wesolowski and Henry Young.