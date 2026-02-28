Bolingbrook’s balance leads Raiders to Class 4A Oswego Regional title with win over Plainfield East

TJ Williams of Bolingbrook had so many dunks Friday night in an 83-60 win over Plainfield East in the championship game of the Class 4A Oswego Regional that he lost count.

“I don’t really know how many dunks I had,” said Williams, who led the Raiders with 22 points. “Five or six, I think.”

The victory gives the Raiders their fifth straight regional championship and advances them to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bolingbrook Sectional semifinal against Neuqua Valley, which beat Oswego East 80-51 to win their own regional crown.

The Williams jam that drew the biggest cheers from the crowd came early in the second quarter. The Raiders (24-7) led 20-9 entering the second and scored the first four points of the second, forcing the Bengals (20-13) to call a timeout to regroup.

Bolingbrook, though, took advantage of the break to call a set play, which worked to perfection. Point guard Trey Brost (12 points) dribbled at the left wing while Brady Pettigrew (15 points) worked through the lane and set a screen for Williams coming in from the right wing. Brost lobbed the ball toward the basket and Williams went up high and slammed it home. It was part of a 16-1 run to open the second quarter. Pettigrew capped the run with a fast break dunk of his own and the Raiders led 36-10.

“We had been talking about using that lob play,” Williams said. “That seemed like a good time to use it and it worked great. It gave us a lot of energy.”

Williams ended the first half with 16 points as Bolingbrook led 43-24 at intermission. The Bengals delivered a 10-0 run of their own after Pettigrew’s dunk, with KJ Miller scoring six of his game-high 29 points in the run and adding a steal and dunk of his own.

The third quarter saw Bolingbrook junior reserve Isaiah Rogers take over, as he scored nine of his 13 points. Rogers was 9-for-9 from the free-throw line for the game and finished with seven rebounds as well, tying Jeremy McCullom (nine points) for the team lead. Late in the third, Williams drove the baseline and finished with another dunk to put Bolingbrook ahead 62-33. They led 64-39 entering the fourth.

Williams opened the fourth quarter with a dunk off an assist from McCullom, then added a jumper for a 68-39 lead, but the Bengals did not let the Raiders invoke the running clock via a 30-point lead. Miller and teammate Leslie Pobee Jr. sandwiched baskets around a free throw by McCullom. Williams assisted on a basket by Elijah Anderson before Miller sandwiched a short jumper and a 3-pointer around a hoop by McCullom before both teams emptied their benches.

“We always guard 100 percent in practice,” Williams said. “We know if we can hold the other teams on defense, then our offense will get going. We also use our defense to create fast breaks and points.

“The balance that we have takes a lot of pressure off of everybody. Everybody on the team can score, so we don’t have to rely on just a couple of guys. We’ve put in the work and we’re ready for the sectional. We lost to Neuqua Valley earlier this year and we haven’t forgotten about it.”

Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost was happy with the win, but also knows that the road ahead won’t be easy.

“When we play right and share the ball, we can be pretty good,” he said. “In the semifinal, we had five guys in double figures and had 26 assists. I don’t know how many assists we had tonight, but was probably around the same. I am proud of our guys with how they played as well as how they carried themselves. The expectations are different here and I am proud of the guys for doing what we ask of them.

“Our sectional has three of the top seven ranked teams in the state, so moving on will be much harder. But, any time that you get to practice the next day is a good day, and we get to practice tomorrow.”