Plainfield teen killed in Chicago shooting

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office determined Trevon Wright died of multiple gunshot wounds and declared his death to be a homicide following an autopsy. (Capitol News Illinois)

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Plainfield teen whose family had been looking for him the night before he was found unresponsive in Chicago on Saturday.

Trevon Wright, 18, was found laying on the ground in the 900 block of Keeler Avenue in Chicago just before 8:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management did not receive any calls of shots fired in the immediate area the night of Feb. 20 or the morning of Feb. 21, according to Chicago police.

Wright did not have any identification on him when police found him. His sister told police that she had been pinging his phone and that it lead her to the address where he was found, police said.

Wright’s sister told police that her family had been looking for him since about 9 p.m. Feb. 20, police said. She described his clothing and it matched the clothes that he had been wearing when he was found, according to the police report.

She also told police that he had never been arrested and that he never had an ID issued to him, the report said.