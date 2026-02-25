Crest Hill police search for suspects in cafe break-in and burglary

Suspects in a recent break-in at Stella's Place in Crest Hill are seen in this photo captured by security cameras. They were described as wearing dark clothing, wearing face coverings and gloves. (Photo provided Crest Hill Police Department)

Crest Hill police are investigating a burglary at a local cafe and gaming place that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded at around 5 a.m. for a burglary call at the Hill Crest Shopping Center in the 1700 block of North Larkin Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that Stella’s Place had been entered by force and cash was taken, police said.

The suspects have been described as wearing dark clothing, wearing face coverings and gloves, and the suspect vehicle has been described as a grey Dodge Charger, police said.

The Crest Hill Police Department said this incident is believed to be tied to similar ones in Channahon, Joliet “and possibly several others.”

This surveillance video was released by Crest Hill police.

Anyone with information is to contact Investigations at 815-741-5115. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734.