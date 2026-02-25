Chicago man accused of carrying loaded gun near Joliet train station

A Chicago man was allegedly caught with a stolen gun in Joliet after officers responded to an altercation at the city’s train station.

On Tuesday, Terrion Townsel, 34, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, obstructing justice and other charges.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21 but Townsel was not taken to the Will County jail until after he was released from the hospital for a medical issue.

Officers responded on Feb. 21 to the Joliet Gateway Center, 90 E. Jefferson St., in response to a report of a disturbance involving two men arguing, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The Gateway Center is adjacent to the Joliet Slammers stadium.

“A Gateway Center security guard intervened in an attempt to stop the argument. During the incident, one of the men was observed carrying a backpack and began grabbing it in a manner that suggested he may have been armed,” English said.

Officers located Townsel at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Washington Street and Townsel was “standing near a partially open backpack at his feet,” English said.

“Townsel told officers that he did not have a firearm. When officers attempted to conduct a pat down for weapons, Townsel resisted, attempted to push away from officers, and tried to flee while ignoring commands to stop,” English said.

During a struggle with officers, Townsel fell to the ground and attempted to grab his backpack, English said.

An officer deployed a Taser on Townsel, who was taken into custody “without further incident,” English said.

Officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun from inside Townsel’s open backpack and it was reported stolen out of Chicago, English said.

Townsel had been taken to a hospital after complaining of a medical issue, English said.