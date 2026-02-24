Joliet holds next community workshop on comprehensive plan on Thursday

The image with the slogan, "Many routes One future" is used to promote the development of a comprehensive plan in Joliet. April 23, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet on Thursday will hold its second community workshop on a comprehensive plan.

Residents, business owners and community stakeholders are encouraged to participate, according to a city news release announcing the workshop.

The city is developing its first comprehensive plan, which will guide land development for at least the next decade, since the 1950s.

The workshop is 5 to 8 p.m. at the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Street Branch, located downtown at 150 N. Ottawa St.

Those at the workshop will provide guidance on future development in four areas of the city, according to the release.

People gather at Joliet West High School in September for the first of three community workshops in which the public can provide input on a comprehensive plan for the future of Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Those sections are: the Louis Joliet Mall area; The Ridge Road corridor between Caton Farm and Black Roads; an East Side neighborhood area around Cass Street and Henderson Avenue; and the south side neighborhood around Chicago and McDonough streets.

“This Comprehensive Plan is about listening to our residents and building a clear roadmap for Joliet’s future,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in the release. “It’s important we hear from as many people as possible to help us guide the direction of our city, so if you haven’t yet made your voice heard at one of these workshops, I encourage you to attend.”

The city already has developed a nearly 100-page report on its future comprehensive plan that includes input received from residents at previous workshops. The report can be found on the city website, joliet.gov.

The web page, joliet.gov/comprehensiveplan, includes links to register for the Thursday workshop and information about the comprehensive plan.