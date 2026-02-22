Joliet man killed in crash with semitrailer identified

A 21-year-old Joliet man died following a crash involving a car and semitrailer truck in Joliet early Saturday morning.

The man was identified as Jayden R. Norris, who was pronounced deceased at 7:22 a.m. Saturday, according to the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers.

Officers responded about 2:46 a.m to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Channahon and Houbolt roads, Joliet police said.

A Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by a 20-year-old Joliet man with Norris as a passenger, was traveling east on Channahon Road approaching Houbolt Road, when it allegedly disregarded a stop light and struck a semitrailer, police said.

Witnesses said the semitrailer, driven by a 68-year-old Palos Park man, was traveling north on Houbolt Road through the intersection and had a green light, police said.

The driver of the Mercury was taken by the Joliet Fire Department to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

Norris was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office, police said.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with video footage or information is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.