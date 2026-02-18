Lockport City Hall renovations near completion

The city of Lockport said that renovations on City Hall are almost finished and that city meetings will be moving back into the space starting this week.

Construction at City Hall, 222 E. 9th St., began in late July. Since then, City Council, Committee of the Whole, Planning and Zoning, and Heritage and Architecture Committee meetings were held at the Lockport Township building, 1463 S. Farrell Road.

The City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings will return to their usual space at City Hall on Wednesday.

Other city services were relocated within City Hall or moved online during the renovations.

The work was originally expected to be completed before the end of 2025 but experienced delays.

It is expected that all renovation work will be completed in March.

The project was budgeted for between $2.5 and $3 million and included the following work:

• replacement of the building’s HVAC system,

• asbestos abatement,

• installation of new fire alarm systems,

• repairs to the building’s plumbing and electrical systems,

• and renovation of the third-floor restrooms adjacent to the City Council chamber.

This was the first major renovation of the 130-year-old building since the 1980s.