Bolingbrook police arrest teen for possession of stolen handgun

Bolingbrook Police officers arrested a 16-year-old on drug and weapons charges on Monday.

The Bolingbrook Police Department said that officers from the Problem Oriented Policing Unit stopped the male suspect in the area of Briarcliff Road and Bolingbrook Drive while he was walking.

Officers “observed a pedestrian violation,” police said.

Police say they discovered a small amount of cannabis and a loaded 9mm handgun in the teen’s possession. The gun has been traced and was reported stolen in Indiana, police said.

The suspect was arrested and is being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, police said.

He is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of cannabis under 10 grams, police said.