Joliet Junior College to give presentation on why deer management matters

A deer on the Joliet Junior College Main Campus in this file photo.

Joliet Junior College will host a public information session to provide an overview of the deer management program taking place on Main Campus this semester.

The session is intended to share background information, explain the rationale for the program, and provide an opportunity for questions and dialogue, the college said in a news release.

The program will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19 at the Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road, U Building Auditorium (U 1024–1026).

The deer management program is “a controlled, science‑based approach to addressing deer overpopulation in Main Campus natural areas," the college said.

The program is implemented in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and “follows all applicable federal and state regulations,” the college said.

“White-tailed deer are an important and natural part of JJC’s Main Campus and surrounding ecosystems. In recent years deer populations have grown beyond what the land can sustainably support due to the absence of natural predators, artificial and inconsistent food supply and habitat fragmentation,” JJC states on its website.

Additional information about this program can be found on the JJC deer management program webpage.