Addie Way’s career-high 19 points lead Lockport past York on memorable senior night

Lockport's Addie Way sets-up a play during a varsity girls basketball game against York at Lockport Township High School East Campus on Feb. 12, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

In December, Addie Way wasn’t sure if she’d be able to play the rest of the basketball season.

Not only did Way play, but she also scored a career high of 19 points Thursday on senior night in her final home game at Lockport.

Her contributions helped the Porters to a hard-fought 50-42 victory over York.

“I had no idea if I’d come back,” Way said. “But tonight I got a career high. To do it here, with a lot of my family in attendance and in front of the people I love, it’s an indescribable feeling. It’s just nice.”

Things weren’t so nice for Way two months ago. She missed most of the first six weeks of the season.

“My spleen was six times its normal size,” Way explained. “So I was in the ER three times in December before they figured it out. I came back (on Jan. 3), and I feel much better. It was so nice to be back since watching from the bench was not fun.”

Against York (14-15), Way had fun in the third quarter. Lockport led 26-16 at halftime, and the guard helped make sure that margin stayed the same as she scored 10 points in the third quarter alone. That helped the Porters (22-9) to a 38-28 lead after three.

“I started slow,” said Way, who didn’t score until pouring in five points in the final 57 seconds of the first half. “I wasn’t expecting that to happen.”

Lockport coach Darien Jacobs knows what Way, as well as fellow senior Laura Arstikaitis, are capable of. They are the only two Porter seniors.

“It was really great for Addie to get a career high on senior night,” Jacobs said. “She’s not playing basketball after this, and she went out with a bang on her home court. It was amazing to see.”

Lockport's Evelyn Ingram drives to the basket during a varsity girls basketball game against York at Lockport Township High School East Campus on Feb. 12, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

But the Dukes tried to ruin the party as senior guard Ellie Kehoe, who scored a team-high 12 points, had six straight to open the fourth quarter. Her steal and layup brought them within 40-34 with 4:42 to play.

“We didn’t come out well in the first half,” York coach Brandon Collins said. “That wasn’t York basketball. We played much better in the second half. But in the postseason, we have to find a way to hit some shots and make some plays.”

Way and junior swing player Evelyn Ingram (15 points, 4 rebounds) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Porters to a 46-34 advantage with 2:55 left. It was the fourth trey of the game for Way. The Dukes, who were without two starters and four of their top nine players due to injury, kept the pressure on, forcing nine Lockport turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Paige Bryne hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:05, the last of which made the score 47-42 with 18 seconds to play. But Way, who added four rebounds, and Ingram combined for a trio of free throws in the final 16 seconds to clinch the win.

Kehoe opened the scoring in the game with a layup. That was the only lead for York. Lockport answered with an 11-2 spurt and led 11-10 after one quarter. Ahead 15-14 midway through the second quarter, the Porters ended the half on another 11-2 burst for the 10-point halftime lead.

Senior forward Olivia Silkaitis had eight points and six boards for the Dukes. Junior forward Katie Peetz had six points, six blocks, and 10 rebounds for Lockport.

York’s Olivia Silkaitis drives to the basket during a varsity girls basketball game against Lockport at Lockport Township High School East Campus on Feb. 12, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

Before the game, the Porters honored Arstikaitis and Way. Both have been on the varsity for three years and helped the team to a huge turnaround in the last two seasons. Jacobs had 25 wins in his first two seasons, but now has 50 in the last two.

“It’s been really great to be part of this team,” Arstikaitis said, “We went from no (SouthWest Suburban) Conference wins my sophomore season to winning the conference and tying the school record with 28 victories last year. So many of us have been playing on the same club team for years, so it’s nice to have that bond.”

Arstikaitis also thought it was nice that her fellow senior had a night to remember.

“I felt really proud of Addie,” she said. “She was out earlier in the season, but came back and hustled in practice. For her to have a career night was just great.”

Lockport's Laura Arstikaitis shoots during a varsity girls basketball game against York at Lockport Township High School East Campus on Feb. 12, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

Way’s previous high was 16 points. She also plays softball and was the starting third baseman on last season’s Lockport team, which finished fourth in the state in Class 4A. She doesn’t plan to play either sport in college, so this end to her home basketball career was extra special.

“This past three years have been great,” Way said. “But it’s been the people. I love being around them, and they are like sisters to me.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Both teams are seeded No. 5 in their respective sectionals. The Dukes will face Glenbard North at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Class 4A St. Charles North Regional in their opener. That same day, Lockport will square off against host Yorkville at 7:30 in a Class 4A regional.