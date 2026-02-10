Crews battle Joliet garage fire

Joliet firefighters battle a garage fire in the 400 block of South Reed Street on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet residential garage was damaged in a fire on Monday.

The fire department responded to a call at about 4:42 p.m. to the 400 block of South Reed Street on Monday, the Joliet Fire Department said.

The report was for a structure fire with smoke in a detached garage and flames showing, the fire department said.

The first units arrived within four minutes of the call and crews found a fully involved detached garage fire, the fire department said.

Responding crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent exposure to neighboring buildings, the fire department said.

The scene was declared under control at 5 p.m. There were no injuries or fatalities to civilians and no injuries or fatalities to firefighters, the fire department said.

Fire crews from Joliet Fire Stations 1, 5, 6, and 8 were on scene. The fire is currently under investigation.