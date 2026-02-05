Ex-Joliet Township supervisor accused of driving while license revoked

A former supervisor for Joliet Township has been arrested again, this time for allegedly driving while license revoked, and he provided a fictitious name during the traffic stop, police said.

On Monday, Angel Contreras, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of Herkimer Street in Joliet after he was accused of driving while license revoked and obstructing identification, according to the Joliet Police Department arrest log.

Officers on patrol executed a traffic stop on a Toyota Highlander in the 500 block of Herkimer Street for improper lane usage, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“When asked for identification, the adult male driver was unable to produce a driver’s license and initially provided a name and date of birth to the officers. Following additional investigation of the identifying information provided by the driver, officers determined the driver had provided a fictitious name and date of birth,” English said.

The driver was placed into custody for allegedly obstructing identification and the driver confirmed his identity as Contreras, English said.

“Officers learned that Contreras’ driver’s license was revoked at the time of the traffic stop. Contreras was cited for driving while license revoked and improper lane usage,” English said.

In 2024, Contreras pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving with a revoked license.

He was sentenced to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to both felony charges, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Byrne said. He also was sentenced to 480 hours of community service.

Contreras resigned as the Joliet Township supervisor after he pleaded guilty to the aggravated DUI offense in 2024. But there was discussion about Contreras staying on as an employee or consultant for the township.