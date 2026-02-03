Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Plainfield District 202 Learning Center opens 2026-27 preschool registration

The Bonnie McBeth Learning Center has announced it has opened registration for the 2026-27 school year

The Bonnie McBeth Learning Center has announced it has opened registration for the 2026-27 school year (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

By Kevin Newberry

The Bonnie McBeth Learning Center has announced it has opened registration for the 2026-27 school year using a new, in-person-only, open-registration model with no lottery.

Registration will be conducted in person on a first-come, first-served basis for all Plainfield School District 202 locations.

Parents can apply for two-, three- and five-day programs at BMLC. Off-campus preschool locations will offer a five-day program only and will be located at Creekside, Freedom, Meadow View and Ridge elementary schools.

The open registration timeline is as follows:

  • Feb. 13: Deadline for returning and sibling registration
  • Feb. 26: Open Registration Day, 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Bonnie McBeth Learning Center, 15730 Howard Street
  • Feb. 27: Open Registration Day, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bonnie McBeth Learning Center
  • Beginning March 2: Registration continues, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Friday, until programs are full.

To register, bring a completed preschool registration packet, all required proofs of residency and a $100 non-refundable deposit.

Contact Bobbie Meridieth at 815-577-4127 or bmeridie@psd202.org for updates on program availability.

SchoolsEducationSchool registrationPlainfield Community Consolidated School District 202StudentsWill CountyWill County Front Headlines