New Lenox Safe Community Coalition to hold drug education presentation Wednesday

The Village of New Lenox and its Safe Community Coalition, in partnership with the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Chicago Field Division, will host a free drug education presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in the Community Room at the New Lenox Village Hall. (Graphic provided by New Lenox Safe Community Coalition)

The program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at the New Lenox Village Hall.

The presentation will be led by DEA Special Agent Greg Czaczkowski, who will discuss current drug and substance use issues impacting the community, with information tailored to both parents and teens.

Covered topics will include substance use disorder, marijuana use among teens, the illicit use of pills, vaping, avoiding peer pressure and current drug trends being monitored by the DEA.