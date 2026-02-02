Lockport Township residential fire leaves garage damaged

Firefighters examine a garage which caught fire in the early hours of Jan. 31, 2026 in the 16700 block of Swift Arrow Drive in Lockport Township. (Photo Provided )

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a garage fire in the 16700 block of Swift Arrow Drive in Lockport Township.

Crews were called to the scene around 6 a.m. on Saturday and discovered a fire in progress in the attached garage of a single family home, according to LTFPD.

Residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate the home safely, the fire district said.

Crews reportedly brought the fire under control quickly, though it was elevated to a full-still alarm level, which required crews and equipment from East Joliet, Homer, New Lenox, Northwest Homer, and Plainfield fire departments to assist covering the rest of the district.

No injuries were reported from the fire, the fire district said. The damage from the fire was limited to the garage and after it was extinguished, the family was able to remain in their home, the fire district said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The case is currently under investigation by Lockport Fire Investigators.