Joliet firefighters battle early morning house fire

Joliet firefighters at the scene of an early morning house fire in the 2000 block of Addleman Street in Joliet on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

A Joliet residence, including its attached garage, was damaged by fire on Sunday.

The Joliet Fire Department responded at about 4:23 a.m. to reports of a structure fire in the 2000 block of Addleman Street in Joliet, the fire department said.

Initial dispatch reports indicated the family was evacuating with one person unaccounted for; however, when crews arrived, all family members were safely outside the house, the department said.

First-arriving units were on scene within five minutes and and saw fire inside both the residence and attached garage, the department said.

Firefighters deployed multiple interior hose lines to extinguish the fire while additional crews established water supply and conducted coordinated search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety, and support operations, the fire department said.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 5:40 a.m., the department said.

Three residents were medically evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and there were no injuries to firefighters, the department said.

Joliet Fire Department engines at the scene of a house fire on Feb. 1, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Fire companies from Joliet Fire Stations 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 operated at the scene, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation