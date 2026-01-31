Suspect in custody following theft near railroad crossing in Will County

A suspect is in custody following a theft Saturday morning near a railroad crossing in Wilmington Township.

About 7:24 a.m., deputies from the Will County sheriff’s deputies’s were notified by the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Police Department of a possible theft in progress at a railroad crossing, according to a post on the Will County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.

When deputies arrived at Lorenzo and Cottage roads in Wilmington Township, they found several people wearing ski masks inside two vehicles near the tracks, according to the post.

When deputies tried traffic stops, the drivers of both a black van and a gray SUV fled the scene and headed north on I-55, where one of the vehicles struck another car, according to the post.

One of the vehicles ended up near Francis Road and Vine Street in New Lenox. Officers from multiple police agencies set up a perimeter and were able to take one person into custody, according to the post.

That individual was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and BNSF police are working on charges with the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.

One suspect who fled the vehicle in New Lenox remains at large. He is described as a black man, wearing a ski mask and gray hooded sweatshirt, according to the post.

The operation was a joint effort by several departments, including the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the Channahon, Wilmington, and New Lenox police departments and the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Police Department.