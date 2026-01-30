Blinking lights at Plainfield house not a SOS message: Will County Sheriff’s Office

The Will County Sheriff’s Office wants to put to rest social media rumors about the constant flashing lights at a boarded-up house on 143rd Street in Plainfield. Some people have been posting videos to TikTok saying that the flashing lights are a SOS message. That is not the case, the Will County Sheriff’s Office states in a Facebook post (Eric Schelkopf)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office wants to put to rest social media rumors about the constant flashing lights at a boarded-up house on 143rd Street in Plainfield.

Some people have been posting videos to TikTok saying that the flashing lights are a SOS message. That is not the case, the Will County Sheriff’s Office states in a Facebook post.

“A two-story Plainfield home on 143rd Street has been receiving a lot of attention on social media, specifically TikTok, with videos of flashing lights that some believe are signaling SOS,” the post states. “That has led to a heightened concern that something suspicious is happening on that property.”

The sheriff’s office noted that deputies have visited the home multiple times and everything is locked or boarded up with no signs of anyone living there.

“Upon further investigation, deputies have contacted the property owner, who told us that the lights are solar lights and are flashing due to being defective or low on power,” the sheriff’s office states. “The owner said the lights will be replaced soon.”

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to investigate any suspicious activity and neighborhood concerns.