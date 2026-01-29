Vigil held in Joliet for Alex Pretti, calls for abolishing ICE

A candlelight vigil for Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis nurse killed by federal immigration agents, was held outside Joliet City Hill near the Jefferson Street bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Photo by Bob Okon)

More than 100 people attended a Joliet vigil held Wednesday night for nurse Alex Pretti, who was killed in a confrontation with federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

“Alex, you persist with us in our hearts and in our minds,” said Doug Kasper with the Nonviolent Cities Project – Joliet, one of the speakers at the vigil held in downtown Joliet on a sidewalk along the Des Plaines River outside of the Joliet Township government offices.

The event was organized by Pat Meade, a member of the Illinois Nurses Association Board of Directors as a local vigil held at the same time that a larger event was being held in Chicago for the same purpose.

“We have to come together,” Meade told the gathering as she voiced support for a fellow nurse.

Pretti was an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

He was shot multiple times on Saturday as he was filming Border Patrol officers who were conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

Those at the Joliet gathering expressed strong positions about what happened to Pretti.

Ron Kennedy of Joliet called Pretti’s death an “assassination.”

The gathering cheered when Kaitlynd French, another local member of the INA board, said that ICE operates “without accountability, transparency or respect for civil rights.”

Joliet Township Supervisor Cesar Guerrero said Pretti’s death “was not the first time that we lost lives” to ICE enforcement actions.

Those at the gathering, which was outside of the Joliet Township government offices, cheered calls for the abolition of ICE.

Pretti’s death is the second fatal shooting this month of a resident in Minneapolis during the border patrol and ICE operation in that city. Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman, was shot by ICE agents while in her car on Jan. 7.

Other elected officials speaking at the vigil were State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and Joliet Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra.

“People ask me as a state representative, ‘What are we going to do? What can we do?’” Manley said. “I wish I had the answer.”

Manley and others spoke about the contributions made by nurses and Pretti.

“I’m the daughter of a nurse,” Manley said. “If you know nurses, they have a heart like no one else I know.”

Ibarra choked back tears as she read a statement about nurses and Pretti.

“Thank you to all the nurses worldwide for your unaltering dedication and compassion, and God bless Alex Pretti for his heartfelt efforts in comforting those in need as he died doing this,” Ibarra said.