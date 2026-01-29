Joliet city officials tout ‘complete legal victory’ over ex-mayor’s lawsuit

Former Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk at a news conference in 2020 at Joliet City Hall (Eric Ginnard)

Joliet city officials touted the achievement of a “complete legal victory” over a former mayor’s lawsuit that claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy in 2020.

The statement from the city was released on Thursday, the day after Kankakee County Judge Lindsay Parkhurst dismissed the lawsuit from former Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

O’Dekirk’s lawsuit was originally filed in 2023 in federal court against former Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner, Joliet City Councilman Pat Mudron and several others. The lawsuit claimed the defendants were part of a “cabal” who conspired against O’Dekirk.

The lawsuit was filed several months after O’Dekirk was defeated in a landslide election by Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

“The former mayor’s legal claims have always been without merit, and in light of this dismissal of all remaining claims, the city of Joliet intends to pursue all of its rights and remedies on behalf of its residents,” said Interim Corporation Counsel Todd Lenzie.

Former Joliet Deputy Chief Darrell Gavin (from left), former Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk and former Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner at a community forum in 2019 in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox)

Chicago attorney Alexander Michael, who represents O’Dekirk, declined to comment on Thursday.

Shaw Local reported in April 2025 that the city was billed at least $157,280 to fend off O’Dekirk’s lawsuit in federal court.

After O’Dekirk’s case was dismissed in federal court, a motion for sanctions against his attorneys was filed by the city’s attorneys with Itasca law firm Hervas, Condon and Bersani.

A federal judge has yet to rule on that motion.

The Itasca law firm called O’Dekirk’s lawsuit a “brazen attempt at political revenge” that only sought to hijack the federal courts to harass political foes.

Following O’Dekirk’s defeat in federal court, he was allowed the opportunity to move his case to state court because a federal judge refused to rule on his state claims.

In Wednesday’s ruling, Parkhurst found O’Dekirk’s state claims exceeded the statute of limitations by several years.