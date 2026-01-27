Bolingbrook police say feds accuse man of damaging vehicle during immigration enforcement

The Bolingbrook Village Board last month voted to put three advisory questions, including one on recreational marijuana, on the ballot for the April 6, 2021 election. (Shaw Media)

Federal agents conducting immigration enforcement in Bolingbrook accused a 40-year-old man of intentionally ramming into their vehicle, police said.

Bolingbrook police officials said they were not aware of the alleged incident and were not providing assistance to the agents conducting the immigration enforcement on Tuesday.

The department’s only involvement was “filing report for criminal damage to property for the alleged intentional vehicular collision” on Hywood Lane, police said.

Shortly after 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers at the department met with federal law enforcement agents who had taken a 40-year-old man into custody, police said.

The federal agents said they were conducting “targeted immigration enforcement” at a residence on Hywood Lane when they came into contact with a 40-year-old man who was seated in a nearby pickup truck, police said.

The agents said the man was ordered to identify himself and to exit the vehicle, police said.

The agents claimed the man refused their orders and drove through the grass before “intentionally ramming an agent’s vehicle head-on, while it was parked with its emergency lights activated,” police said.

The man fled the scene in his vehicle and “relocated to the Bolingbrook Police Department” to report the encounter, where he was taken into custody by the federal agents prior to the arrival of our officers, police said.