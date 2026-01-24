Venckus twins lead Lockport past Lincoln-Way East on Veterans Appreciation Night

Before Lockport’s boys basketball game on Friday night, the school continued its annual tradition of honoring past military personnel with a special Veterans Appreciation Night.

Then the Venckus twin guards combined for 38 points as the Porters went out and continued their special season with a 56-36, Southwest Suburban Conference victory over Lincoln-Way East.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Porters (17-4, 8-2). Lincoln-Way East (9-11, 4-5) saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

“It’s an annual engagement where we can take a moment to honor those who sacrificed,” said Lockport coach Dave Wilson of the Veterans Night. “I hope it carries on to eternity.”

There were 114 veterans who were scheduled to attend on a frigid evening, including five World War II veterans, the oldest of whom was 104. Their service to the country impressed the players.

“Going in, we know it’s special to honor them,” Nedas Venckus said. “It’s just a great event for Lockport, and I like it.”

Coming off a career-high 36 points on Tuesday in a 60-41 victory at Lincoln-Way Central, Nedas Venckus followed that up with 21 points, including 15 in the first half.

“I think this team could be great,” he said of the Porters. “We are willing to do anything to win. I think my shooting is just confidence. I always think the next one is going in.”

Lockport's Trace Schaaf shoots during a varsity basketball game against Lincoln-Way East at Lockport Township High School East Campus on Jan. 23, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

His junior twin brother, Nojus Venckus, finished with 17 points and believes it’s the effort that has Lockport playing well.

“Everyone on the team gives an effort in practice,” Nojus Venckus said. “We just work as a team and trust our coaches. We’re pumped to see it and want to just keep it going. ...

“I’m also really grateful for this night, and thank you to all the veterans. It’s a different event and really neat to see.”

The Porters’ effort transcended to a nice win. Lincoln-Way East played hard throughout, but turned the ball over 15 times and went cold in the second quarter.

The score was knotted at 11-11 after one quarter. The Griffins took a 16-14 lead a minute into the second quarter on a layup by junior forward Aidan Deist (six points). But a 3-pointer by Nedas Venckus started an 18-2 blitz that ended the half and gave Lockport a 32-18 lead at intermission.

“We’ve got guys that don’t know how not to give 110%,” Wilson said. “This team doesn’t stop with the effort. Every single drill, every single practice is just business-like. That’s the reason we do it in every game.”

Trace Schaaf, a senior forward who finished with 11 points and five rebounds, had a layup to open the second half. Lincoln-Way East never got closer than 14 after that. It was 49-30 after three.

KaiJay Brown, a junior guard, and Matt Manzke, a senior guard, each added six points for the Griffins.

Lincoln-Way East's Marcus Gordon squares-up to shoot during a varsity basketball game against Lockport at Lockport Township High School East Campus on Jan. 23, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

Luke Yaklich, who was the head coach at Joliet Township and Joliet West for seven seasons through 2013, is in his first season as head coach at Lincoln-Way East. It was the first time he had a team participate in Lockport’s Veterans Night event.

“It’s an amazing event,” Yaklich said. “Having a grandfather who served in World War II and was a social studies teacher, I have great respect for this. Tonight was an incredible event to honor those veterans.”

This was the 11th Veterans Night event that Lockport has hosted. James Green, a custodian at the school who served as a corporal in the army from 1985 to 1989, has participated in nearly every one of them.

“It’s a great opportunity to see the veterans that served,” Green said. “Especially the World War II veterans. But also everyone, to see where they served and hear their stories.”