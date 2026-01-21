Joliet Junior College going to remote learning Friday due to severe cold

Due to predicted severe winter weather, Joliet Junior College will operate virtually on Friday.

Students have been directed to check their iCampus accounts for instructions from faculty members, the college announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“When the college announces it will operate virtually, it means that JJC staff and services are available virtually through email, phone and other communication channels,” the college said in the statement.

Department websites are the best source of information for virtual contact information.

All facilities are closed on virtual service days, the college said.

JJC operates these locations:

• Main campus on Houbolt Road in Joliet

• City Center campus in downtown Joliet

• Romeoville campus on West Romeo Road

• Morris Education Center on School Street

• Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center on Laraway Road in Joliet