Crews battle Mokena house fire

New Lenox Fire Protection District vehicles line the street in the 13200 block of West Timothy Lane in Mokena on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo Provided by the New Lenox Fire Protection Distric)

The New Lenox Fire Protection District was assisted by other fire departments in responding to a house fire in Mokena Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire call in the 13200 block of West Timothy Lane in Mokena at about 12:45 p.m., the fire district said.

The fire district said crews were advised before arrival the fire was located at the rear of the residence and that all occupants had safely left the home.

Upon arrival the first engine company encountered “significant fire conditions” and upgraded the response to a full still, requesting additional resources, the fire district said.

Firefighters from multiple agencies assisted at the scene and helped cover calls for New Lenox Fire Protection District during the operation.

Crews required three hose lines and required a water tender truck to supply water to the scene, the fire district said.

The fire was brought under control after about 20 minutes and no injuries were reported to residents or first responders, the fire district said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews from multiple departments took about 20 minutes to bring the house fire in the 13200 block of Timothy Lane under control on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo Provided by the New Lenox Fire Protection District)

Fire safety during extreme cold

While the cause of this Mokena fire remains unknown, many fire departments see an increase in fire calls during extreme cold temperatures due to malfunctioning heating equipment such as space heaters, fire places, and poorly maintained furnaces.

In light of the upcoming extreme cold snap, the Joliet Fire Department issued a reminder on Facebook to check that home fire alarms are working properly, keep screens over fireplaces, and keep flammable objects at least three feet away from heat sources.

Extreme cold and high winds can also make extinguishing fires harder for fire crews because of the challenges of working with freezing water.