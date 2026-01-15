Shaw Local

Joliet attorney charged with domestic battery for allegedly hitting 4-year-old child with a belt

Special prosecutor files charges almost three months after arrest in Minooka

Defense attorney Chuck Bretz before the resuming of the Jeremy Boshears trial. Boshears is charged with the murder of Kaitlyn “Katie” Kearns, 24, on Nov. 13, 2017. Monday, April 25, 2022, in Joliet.

Joliet attorney Chuck Bretz faces misdemeanor charges of domestic battery of a child by allegedly striking them with a belt in a violent manner. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

By Felix Sarver

A Joliet attorney has been charged in Grundy County with striking a 4-year-old child with his belt in “a violent manner” in Minooka.

The charges against Chuck Bretz, 67, were filed by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s Office almost three months after Bretz’s arrest in Minooka.

Rowe is serving as a special prosecutor in the case.

The charges allege on Oct. 18, Bretz caused “bodily harm” to a 4-year-old child by striking her “about her body with his belt in a violent manner.”

Bretz faces two counts of domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to a year in jail.

Minooka police officers responded to the incident in the 100 block of Mondamin Street, Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a witness who alleged she saw Bretz “hitting a young female with a belt,” Meyer said.

“Which was confirmed via video footage,” Meyer said.

