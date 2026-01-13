Will County marks 190th anniversary

The Will County seal is seen posted at the Will County Office Building. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Will County will join other historic celebrations in 2026 as the county marks its 190th year of existence.

The county was founded on Jan. 12, 1836, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant noted Monday in a news release announcing plans for the celebration.

“This milestone is an opportunity to share stories and celebrate our rich history,” Bertino-Tarrant noted in the news release issued on the 190th anniversary date. “I look forward to partnering with local leaders to spotlight our past and use it as a foundation to look to the future.”

Bertino-Tarrant on Monday issued a proclamation that among other things stated that the county 190 years ago became a “strategic crossroad for the nation.”

Will County Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant seen in this file photo speaking at a podium that includes the Will County seal. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The county will partner with the Will County Historic Preservation Commission to spotlight historic sites and milestones this year, the release stated.

The county this year “will be spotlighting many of the 60 sites designated as local landmarks by the Will County Historic Preservation Commission, along with other historic and cultural landmarks in the county,’ the release stated.

This year also marks the 250th anniversary since the signing of the Declaration of Independence for the nation.

It’s also the 100th anniversary for Route 66, an historic highway that goes through Joliet and other Will County towns, and the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.