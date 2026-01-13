26 Plainfield District 202 music students qualify for Junior All-State Conference

The elementary and middle school chorus events are part of Illinois Music Education Association state conference, which also features All-State programs for high school students.

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that it will send 26 elementary and middle school students to the Illinois Music Education Association Junior All-State Conference from Jan. 28 to 31 in Peoria.

Participating students from District 202 are Holden Garcia, Yazmin Arceo, Emily Garcia, Lyla Halloran and Stella Ooms of Drauden Point Middle School; Noelia Cepeda-Tapia, Jonathan Devore, Sarah Springer, Stephen Bowers Jr., Everly Harter, Logan Kedzoir, Bradley Wattenberg and Jenna Wattenberg of Ira Jones Middle School; Kaylee Ruan, Isaac Watkins, Adilayde Cotto, Kaiden Dawson, Sarah Dunne, Anthony Kantorki and Danielah Lubrico of John F. Kennedy Middle School; Madison Carter, Amelia Das and Giovani Rosko of Liberty Elementary School; and Leah Brucker, Annalyse Giandonato and Isaiah Hite of Meadow View Elementary School.

The elementary and middle school chorus events are part of ILMEA’s state conference, which also features All-State programs for high school students.