Joliet police warn drivers about vehicle thefts

The Joliet Police Department is reminding drivers to not leave their cars running unattended or leaving their keys in the ignition. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Police often see an increase in stolen vehicles during winter months, so Joliet police are reminding drivers of ways to prevent thefts.

“Many stolen vehicle complaints the Joliet Police Department respond to stem from people leaving their vehicle running, unattended, with the keys in the ignition," the police department said in a post on its Facebook page.

It doesn’t matter if you’re “just warming up your car” or “just running into the store,” the police department is telling drivers to not leave their vehicles running, unlocked, with the keys in the ignition.

It can only take a few seconds for a criminal to jump in and drive off, police said. “If you have a remote starter system, use that and make sure the doors are locked,” the police department said.