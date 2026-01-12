Friends of the Mokena Public Library will hold winter book sale

The Friends of the Mokena Public Library will hold its annual winter book sale Friday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Jan. 31. (encrier/iStock)

The Friends of the Mokena Public Library will hold its annual winter book sale Friday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Jan. 31.

The sale hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mokena Public Library, 11327 W. 95th St. in Mokena.

The first half-hour of the sale each day will be for Friends of the Library members only. At 10 a.m., the sale will open to the general public. Membership sign-up forms can be found at the library’s circulation desk and will be available during the sale.

The sale includes DVDs, CDs, puzzles, books on tape and more for $1 each. For information, call 708-479-9663 or check out the “Friends of the Library” page at mokenalibrary.org.