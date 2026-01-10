Compete in Frankfort’s Fire & Ice Winter Social Chili Cook-Off

Frankfort is inviting chili enthusiasts and local restaurants to turn up the heat this winter at the Fire & Ice Winter Social Chili Cook-Off from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Breidert Green. (Graphic provided by the Village of Frankfort)

Frankfort is inviting chili enthusiasts and local restaurants to turn up the heat this winter at the Fire & Ice Winter Social Chili Cook-Off from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at Breidert Green.

Local cooks will showcase their best chili recipes, serve samples to event attendees and compete for top honors. Participants will compete in one of two divisions:

Restaurant Division - Open to local restaurants, bars and professional food establishments

- Open to local restaurants, bars and professional food establishments Amateur Division - Open to non-professional chili enthusiasts

Attendees will be able to sample chili from participating cooks and vote for their favorites. Prizes will be awarded in each division.

Participation is free, but space is limited. Interested cooks must register by Jan. 17. Additional details and registration information can be found at frankfortil.org.