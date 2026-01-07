Joliet OKs first boundary agreement with Elwood in 6 years

The lack of a boundary agreement between Joliet and Elwood was a key factor in the annexation of land for the NorthPoint Development warehouse plan. (Shaw Media)

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday approved a boundary agreement with Elwood covering an area that in recent years has been eyed for warehouse development.

It’s the first boundary agreement between the two communities since the end of 2019, when Joliet let the last agreement lapse and then annexed land for the controversial NorthPoint Development warehouse plan.

The maneuver back then was a point of contention between the two communities.

On Tuesday, both sides appeared satisfied with the new boundary agreement.

Representatives from building trades unions showed support for the NorthPoint project when it was presented to the Joliet Plan Commission six years ago. (Shaw Local News Network)

The City Council voted 9-0 for the agreement.

Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco came to the meeting to thank the council for the approval and said the Elwood Village Board would do the same on Wednesday.

“This has been a long time coming,” Jenco said, noting that the two communities began talking about extending the last agreement in 2016.

“In 2019, our agreement terminated with the city of Joliet, and NorthPoint jumped on it,” Jenco told the council.

Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco is seen in this file photo. (Geoff Stellfox)

Joliet city leadership and the council makeup has changed since then, including the election of Mayor Terry D’Arcy in 2023.

The former City Council approved the annexation agreement for the NorthPoint project in April 2020 amid opposition from neighboring communities including Elwood.

Boundary agreements cover unincorporated territory that lies between two municipalities. The municipalities agree to what land they will or will not annex for future development.

The Joliet-Elwood agreement restores much of the old boundary agreement with a big exception being the NorthPoint annexation that has put that land in Joliet.