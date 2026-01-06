Joliet council to vote on boundary agreement with Elwood

An expired boundary agreement between Joliet and Elwood in 2020 helped fuel controversy over the NorthPoint warehouse project that the Joliet City Council approved that year. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday will vote on a boundary agreement that would prevent further expansion towards Elwood.

It would be the first boundary agreement between Joliet and Elwood since 2019.

The gap made it possible for Joliet to annex hundreds of acres for the massive NorthPoint Development warehouse project, which angered Elwood officials who opposed the project.

Both sides appear to be satisfied with the new agreement, which outlines future boundaries for the communities.

“We’ve had several meetings with Elwood, and everybody’s happy with that agreement,” Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy said at a Monday workshop meeting of the City Council.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy (Gary Middendorf)

A public hearing on the agreement will be held at the council meeting Tuesday before a vote.

Boundary agreements mark out areas of unincorporated land between municipalities. Each community agrees what land they will or will not try to annex for future land development.

Joliet keeps the land annexed into the city when no boundary agreement was in place, said Dustin Anderson, director of community development.

But previous boundaries between Joliet and Elwood are restored.

“We don’t propose to expand any farther,” Anderson said.

The Joliet City Council in April 2020 approved the annexation agreement sought by NorthPoint.

City of Joliet meetings on the NorthPoint project in 2020 drew large crowds of opponents and supporters. (Eric Ginnard)

The NorthPoint plan previously had been rejected in Elwood. NorthPoint went to Joliet when the annexation agreement between the two communities expired.

Elwood officials at the time wanted Joliet to renew the boundary agreement that had been in place, which would have stymied the NorthPoint plan.

Warehouse development in Joliet has slowed down since D’Arcy was elected in 2023. Since his election, city officials agreed to work out the new boundary agreement with Elwood.

Previous Mayor Bob O’Dekirk supported the NorthPoint plan and cast a deciding vote when the annexation was approved with the 6-3 supermajority that was required.

NorthPoint wants to develop more than 2,000 acres that stretch to the Elwood village limits.

The project has been slowed down by legal and infrastructure challenges, including a requirement that NorthPoint build a bridge to keep trucks off of Illinois Route 53.

Only a few warehouses have been constructed so far.