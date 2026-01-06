‘More privacy for students’ - Joliet West opens new centralized center for student services

Members of the Joliet Township High School District 204 Board of Education, administration, and community held a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Pupil Personnel Services office area at Joliet West High School on Monday, days before students are set to return from their winter break.

The new area sits in the space previously occupied by the old culinary, childcare, and fashion classrooms, which were replaced by new, modernized facilities at the start of the school year.

Joliet Township High School District 204 board members and administration cut the ribbon on the new Joliet West PPS office. Monday, January 5, 2026. (Jessie Molloy)

The redesign is meant to consolidate the previously disconnected collection of offices occupied by the school’s deans, counselors, social workers, and mental health professionals into a shared, centralized space.

The old waiting area for the Joliet West High School counseling office as seen on Monday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Township High School District 2)

“This new space will allow staff to better meet student needs in a collaborative space,” said District 204 Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman. “It provides more privacy for students, and a welcoming atmosphere to promote connection, wellness, and student success. We want to thank our PPS staff for their patience with their displacement the last few months as we completed this project in an operating school.”

Work for the project began in June and continued throughout the summer and first semester, with the final pushes to complete the project made in late December while students were on break.

The new offices include an expanded waiting area like a doctor’s office as well as two large conference rooms, which staff can use to meet with groups of students or students and parents. The new modernized offices for PPS staff also includes more room and comfortable furniture for students.

The office suite includes two new, single-occupant restrooms for both staff use and for students who may need a moment of privacy after difficult conversations.

One of the two new conference rooms in the renovated Joliet West Pupil Personnel Services office on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Jessie Molloy)

At the end of the school year, additional work will be done to further expand the space into two additional adjoining classrooms, creating more staff offices.

“We couldn’t give up that classroom space during the school year, so we had to do this in phases,” said Assistant Principal Brett Marcum. “Over the summer we will knock out one more wall and expand the PPS space into those rooms, and the old PPS space will be converted into new classrooms to replace them.”

One of the classrooms that previously occupied the space now being used for the Joliet West Pupil Personnel Services office on Monday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Township High School District 294)

When finished, the space will be 8,875 square-feet and accommodate 25 staff members as well as visiting mental health and substance use counselors from the Will County Health Department.

The reconfigured space, which sits between the cafeteria and the B building, also provides the benefit of improved traffic flow between wings of the building, something Marcum said has been part of the facility master plan for the building.

While students used to have to go around the old culinary and childcare classrooms to go from the cafeteria to the science wing, they can now move there directly through a new, wide corridor in front of the PPS office.

The district also took advantage of the construction in the area to renovate the two bathrooms across the hall from the new office, another master plan item the school has been gradually trying to improve throughout the building.

“I’m very excited about this improvement,” said Board President Matt Kennedy, who also works as a dean at Chaney-Monge School District 88. “Seeing how quickly our vendors were able to complete the work is amazing, and as a dean, I think it’s really important to have a space where PPS staff can all work together. A lot of time behavior issues aren’t just about what happened, there are other background issues that explain why it happened, so in those cases it’s helpful to be able to have the deans and social workers or psychologists come in together immediately and talk with the student.

“This is going to help our students with the highest needs and gives us the best opportunity for positive growth,” he added.

Joliet West students will get their first look at the new office and hallway space when they return from winter break on Thursday.