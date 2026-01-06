Joliet residence hit by gunfire

A Joliet home was struck by gunfire on Sunday but no one inside was injured.

Officers responded to the shooting about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Clement Street, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned the residence, which was occupied, had been struck by gunfire, English said. No one was injured at the time of the incident, he said.

Officers searched the area for further evidence, English said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division by phone at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.