Joliet home damaged in fire

Joliet Fire Department responded to house fire in the 900 block of Westwood Avenue on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

The first floor of a Joliet home was damaged by fire on Monday.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Westwood Avenue for a report of house fire at 2:14 p.m. The first units arrived within four minutes of the call, the fire department said.

Crews found smoke and flames showing from the rear of the house. No residents were home at the time of the fire, the fire department said.

The house suffered fire damage to the first floor and the scene was declared under control at 2:25 p.m., the fire department said.

There were no injuries reported during the fire.

Fire crews from Station 1, 5, 6 were on scene.