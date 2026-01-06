$5,000 in Funko Pop figurines stolen from Joliet residence

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of taking about $5,000 worth of collectible Funko Pop figurines from a 55-year-old man.

About 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a theft at an apartment in the 300 block of Marble Street, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned Demetrius Greene, 41, and Stacey Jones, 46, both of Joliet, entered the residence under the pretense of retrieving a personal item, English said.

Demetrius Greene (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Once inside, Greene and Jones allegedly placed collectible Funko Pop figurines into garbage bags, even though the 55-year-old tenant of the apartment told them to stop and leave, English said.

Officers learned the items did not belong to Greene and Jones, English said.

When the tenant attempted to stop the two from leaving the apartment with the Funko Pops, Green was accused of pushing him against a table, English said.

Stacey Jones (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Greene and Jones left the residence using a ride-share service. The vehicle for that service was found in the 1700 block of North Larkin Avenue in Joliet, English said.

After officers conducted a traffic stop, they recovered the stolen figurines, which were estimated to have a value of about $5,000, according to English.

Greene was on pretrial release in a prior criminal case, English said.

Greene was arrested on probable cause of robbery and violating the conditions of his pretrial release. Jones was arrested on probable cause of residential burglary.