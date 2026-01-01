Plainfield’s Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue must relocate

Meek is a male 3-year-old brindle Chihuahua mix. Meet Meek at the Wags 2 Wishes rescue center at 23907 W Industrial Drive North, Plainfield, or visit www.w2wrescue.com.

Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue in Plainfield must find a new home.

The nonprofit organization has been located at 23907 W. Industrial Drive North for more than 10 years. Wags 2 Wishes made the announcement on its Facebook page.

“Due to unexpected circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer able to remain at our current location,” the post states. “We have been given notice that we must be fully moved out by the end of February. This news came suddenly, and while it has been overwhelming, one thing has never wavered: our commitment to the animals who depend on us.”

The group rescues abandoned, abused and sick animals and helps find new homes for them. In the post, Wags 2 Wishes emphasized that it is not going away.

“Our rescue animals still need us,” the post states. “The dogs still need a safe place to land, to heal and to find their forever families. That means we urgently need to secure a new building that can support our mission and allow us to continue — and even grow — the work we do every single day."

A real estate agent is helping the group in its search for a new building.

“However, if you are a property or building owner (or know someone who is) with a space that may be suitable for a rescue facility, we ask you to please reach out to us directly,” the group states in its post. “Sometimes, the right doors open through community connections.”

Wags 2 Wishes also needs volunteers to help in the move. The group also is launching a fundraising campaign to help pay for costs related to the move into a new building.

More information is available at its website, w2wrescue.com