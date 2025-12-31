Eagle watch, art exhibition, food trucks and concerts some of Will County forest district 2026 special events

Celebrate bald eagles at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Eagle Watch on Jan. 10 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its 2026 event calendar, featuring a year of art exhibits, festivals, live music, educational programs and outdoor experiences across Will County.

Details will be published on the event calendar at reconnectwithnature.org about two months before each event.

Winter

Charley Harper – The Geometric Genius – Jan. 2 to March 29 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Modern wildlife art by the celebrated illustrator.

Federal Duck Stamp Art Display – Jan. 7 to Feb. 22 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Exhibition of the 2025 top-placing original artworks from the federal duck stamp contest.

Eagle Watch – Jan. 10 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Hikes, live birds and family activities.

I Am Not A Costume! Story Exhibit – Jan. 14 to April 12 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: An exhibit inspired by the book by Maria DesJarlait.

A federal duck stamp art display is coming to the Forest Preserve District of Will County in January. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 7 to Feb. 22 at Plum Creek Nature Center. This is just one of many fun, family-friendly events planned for 2026 throughout the district. (Image provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Spring

Mammal Madness – March 7 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Live animals and hands-on activities.

Big Helpers – April 15 to July 19 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center: Paintings exploring plant and animal relationships.

Earth Day Festival – April 25 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center: Music, eco-vendors, crafts and campfire cooking.

Summer

Winged Ambassadors – June 3 to Sept. 6 at Plum Creek Nature Center: Artistic interpretations of state birds.

Fun & Food Trucks – June 12 at Whalon Lake in Naperville and Aug. 7 at Forsythe Woods in Florence: Food, entertainment and family fun.

Pollinator Party – June 13 at Isle a la Cache Museum: Pollinator Week celebration with live bats and activities.

Our Storytellers – Pokagon Potawatomi Black Ash Baskets – July 1 to Aug. 30 at Isle a la Cache Museum: Traditional basketry and cultural storytelling.

Surf-N-Turf Concert – July 17 at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Live music enjoyed on land or water, and the Fun and Food Truck program for July.

Forest Preserve District Artists Showcase – Aug. 1 to 28 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Artwork by forest preserve staff.

Hummingbirds in Motion – The Art of Zarinelli – Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center: Colorful hummingbird paintings.

National Night Out – Aug. 4 at Monee Reservoir: Police demonstrations, family activities and giveaways.

Fall

Woods Walk – Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 at select forest preserve trails: Complete 10 hikes to earn a medallion.

“The Stick” by Clay Rice – Sept. 23 to Dec. 13 at Isle a la Cache Museum: A traveling exhibit inspired by the children’s book.

Festival of Arts Through Nature – Sept. 26 at Plum Creek Nature Center: Music, art, dance and nature-inspired creativity.

Pumpkin Jam – Oct. 3 at Hickory Creek Preserve in Mokena: Live music, food vendors and family fun.

Day & Night – An Exploration of the Forest – Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Interactive exhibits highlighting an oak in the daylight and at night.

Pumpkin Smash – Nov. 14 at select forest preserve visitor centers: A festive, eco-friendly pumpkin-composting event.

Also scheduled are mini events including Maple Syrup Magic in March, Trout Season Celebrations in April and October, a Summer Stunner Fun Run in June, Trick or Treat in the Woods in October and a BYOB Ugly Sweater Bingo Brunch in December.

To stay up to date on forest preserve happenings, subscribe to the district’s digital newsletters.