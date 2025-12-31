Chicago felon charged with gun possession in Joliet

A Chicago man on parole after serving time for a shooting was arrested in Joliet on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun.

On Sunday, Shawn Scott, 33, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and resisting arrest by a police officer.

Scott was paroled from prison last year after he was convicted in Cook County of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A Will County judge granted a request from prosecutors to keep Scott detained in jail under the SAFE-T Act.

The events leading to Scott’s arrest began Sunday when officers on patrol in the area of Center and Oneida streets in Joliet, according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers saw a vehicle “parked at a known problem location,” prosecutors said.

When the vehicle left the area, officers pulled it over in a traffic stop because it had suspended registration, prosecutors said.

Scott was one of the three people inside of the vehicle and officers searched his pockets in an attempt to retrieve what they believed was a firearm, prosecutors said.

But Scott disobeyed officers’ commands and took off running, prosecutors said. Officers chased after Scott, took him down and placed him in handcuffs, prosecutors said.

Officers searched Scott further and discovered a Ruger lightweight compact pistol with an extended magazine that contained 15 rounds, prosecutors said.

Officers also found an additional firearm magazine with six rounds, prosecutors said.

IDOC was notified of Scott’s alleged parole violation, prosecutors said.