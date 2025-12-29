Woman dies following crash near Frankfort

A Manhattan woman has died as a result of a crash that occurred in Green Garden Township near Frankfort.

Victoria A. Stanek, 32, was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m. Saturday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox as a result of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 45 near Steger Road, the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

An autopsy was performed Sunday, the coroner’s office said, and final cause and manner of death will be determined following the autopsy, police and toxicological reports.