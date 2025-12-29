High winds lead to utility wires down, railroad gates stuck in Lockport

The rail crossing gates at 9th Street and Commerce Road were stuck in the down position in downtown Lockport at around 7 p.m. Sunday due to the high winds, the city said. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

High winds caused a utility pole to nearly topple over near the Metra parking lot on State Street at 14th Street in downtown Lockport Sunday night causing traffic to be rerouted.

The condition created a serious safety hazard, with electrical wires hanging low and the potential for the pole to fail, the Lockport Police Chief John Arizzi said in an email Monday morning.

As a precaution, State Street was shut down at approximately 6:50 p.m., Arizzi said.

ComEd responded to the scene and successfully stabilized the pole, preventing it from falling. The roadway was safely reopened at approximately 8:30 p.m., Arizzi said.

Also, the rail crossing gates at 9th Street and Commerce Road were stuck in the down position at around 7 p.m. due to the high winds, according to the city.

The crossing was closed until CN Railroad personnel arrived and replaced a broken component causing the malfunction, Arizzi said. The gates were restored to normal operation at approximately 8:15 p.m., he said.