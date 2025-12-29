Bolingbrook man charged with Christmas Eve shooting

A Bolingbrook man has been charged with firing gunshots at two people on Christmas Eve after one of them confronted him over an alleged domestic battery incident.

At 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 25, Michael Wooley, 45, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a repeat felony offender.

Will County Judge James Harvey denied Wooley’s pretrial release under the SAFE-T Act.

The Bolingbrook Police Department investigated the shooting reported on Dec. 24 in the 300 block of Delaware Drive.

Officers had interviewed Wooley’s girlfriend, who had her three adult children over at her residence, according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Wooley was accused of shooting the cellphone belonging to one of those children after he was confronted about an alleged domestic battery incident, prosecutors said.

The shot was heard by the woman and her daughter, prosecutors said.

The daughter confronted Wooley, who then allegedly said, “You wanna die,” and fired two more shots at her, prosecutors said.

Those shots did not strike her, prosecutors said.

After Wooley left the residence, he allegedly fired “another shot into the residence from outside the front door,” prosecutors said.

No one was struck by the bullet, prosecutors said.