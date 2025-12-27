JCA boys notch opening-round win in State Farm Classic: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Joliet Catholic 47, Tri-Valley 39: At the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, Jayden Armstrong poured in 20 points to lead the Hilltoppers to the opening-round win in the Small School bracket. Danny Cervantes scored nine points and Donavyn Simmons chipped in with eight.

Lemont 45, St. Francis 38: At the Jack Tosh Classic in Elmhurst, Zane Schneider led Lemont to the opening-round win with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Dan Jaquez scored 10 points.

Providence 82, Northside College Prep 31: At the Maine East Touranment, the Celtics got a game-high 15 points from Reese Kras in the opening-round win.

Peoria 62, Joliet Central 39: At the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, the Steelmen dropped the opening-round game in the Large School bracket.

Plainfield Central 55, Roosevelt 35: At the Elgin Holiday Tournament, the Wildcats got the win and will play North Chicago on 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Coal City 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 30: At the Seneca Shipyard Tournament, the Coalers outscored the Panthers 17-3 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Leondre Kemp led GSW 16 points.

Niles North 61, Lincoln-Way East 36: At the Hinsdale Holiday Classic, KaiJay Brown led the Griffins with 10 points in the opening-round loss.

Lincoln-Way Central 67, TF North 38: At the Kankakee Holiday Touranment, the Knights got 30 points from Alex Panos and 21 from Nick Brzezniak in the Large School bracket win.

Reed-Custer 60, Serena 49: At the Seneca Shipyard Tournament, the Comets advanced to the consolation championship with the win. Kaden Klein led with 16 points, while Chase Isaac and Matt Kuban each scored 13.

Wilmington 68, Dwight 49: At the Seneca Shipyard Tournament, Ryan Kettman led Wilmington with 25 points, while Declan Moran and Brysen Meents each scored 10. Joey Starks led Dwight with 21 points.

Rockford Auburn 60, Plainfield East 55: At the Hinsdale Holiday Classic, the Bengals dropped the opening-round game despite 22 points from KJ Miller and 17 from Alijah Little.

Mahomet-Seymour 77, Romeoville 62: At the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, the Spartans suffered the opening-round loss in the Large School bracket.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 49, Beecher 32: At the Peotone Holiday Tournament, the Comets got 27 points, six rebounds and eight steals from Alyssa Wollenzien and 11 points from Kamryn Wilkey in the win.

Bolingbrook 54, Butler Prep 44: At the Loyola Tournament, the Raiders rallied from a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to record the win.

Yorkville 62, Morris 40: At the Batavia/Geneva Tournament, Morris fell to 0-3 in the tourney with the loss.

Geneva 56, Lincoln-Way Central 38: At the Batavia/Geneva Tournament, the Knights suffered a tough loss.

Lockport 57, Oswego East 47: At the Batavia/Geneva Tournament, the Porters’ Katie Peetz was named Player of the Game in the win.

Prospect 57, Minooka 42: At the Montini Christmas Classic, the Indians suffered the consolation bracket loss.

Quincy 56, Plainfield North 36: At the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, the Tigers suffered the opening-round loss in the Large School bracket.

Joliet Catholic 64, Momence 7: At the Peotone Holiday Tournament, the Angels cruised to the opening-round win.