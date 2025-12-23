Joliet’s Hufford Jr. High orchestra takes holiday tour around city

Hufford Junior High's H2O Orchestra performs on its holiday tour on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo Provided by )

The Hufford Junior High School Honors Orchestra spread some holiday cheer around Joliet on Dec. 19 by going on a mini-performance tour of the city.

The Honors Orchestra, known as H2O, took a trip around the city performing holiday music starting with an appearance on the Scott Slocum in the Morning Show on WJOL.

Throughout the day, the students also visited the mayor’s office, the Joliet Police Department, the Joliet Fire Department, and the Joliet Public Schools District 86 administrative office.

Hufford Junior High School Honors Orchestra students Sonny Aguilar, David Aguirre, Evan Amaro, Leslie Blanco, Joel Cadena, Satzuki Escobedo, Janessa Fuentes, Jacob Heredia, Parker Hopkins, Faye Jones, Ingrid Loera, Denise Mendoza, Elizabeth Patino, Anthony Solache, and Glenn Thomas with director Clifford Hunt on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 8)

The Honors Orchestra is an extracurricular activity with the 15 students volunteering to stay after school once a week to practice and learn new music under the direction of music teacher Clifford Hunt.