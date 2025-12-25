Fire damages Joliet home

A home in the 400 block of State Street in Joliet was damaged by fire on Wednesday. Dec. 24, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet firefighters battled a house fire on Wednesday evening while the residents were not at home.

Crews responded at 6:03 p.m. to a report of a possible structure fire in the 400 block of State Street, the Joliet Fire Department said.

The first units arrived within three minutes of the call and found heavy smoke from the roof and fire in the rear of the residence, the fire department said.

The fire was called in by a passer-by, the fire department said.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of State Street in Joliet on Wednesday. Dec. 24, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

There were no injuries reported. Two family pets were rescued by fire department personnel, the fire department said.

Fire crews from Joliet Fire Stations 1, 4, 5, and 6 responded. The fire is currently under investigation.