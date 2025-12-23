Will County infant’s death remains under investigation

Nicole Pokryzwa was taken to the Will County jail on Saturday Dec. 6, 2025. (Image by Felix Sarver / Inset photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Will County authorities are still investigating the death of an infant who was born in a toilet and buried in a box in Wilmington, police said.

On Dec. 6, Nicole Pokrzywa, 36, the infant’s mother, and William Cosmen, 38, of Manhattan, who is Pokrzywa’s former boyfriend, were both arrested on a charge of desecration of a corpse.

However, no formal charges have been filed against Pokrzywa and Cosmen as of Tuesday.

That’s because the incident still remains under investigation by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office and law enforcement.

“We are still waiting on various reports from the crime lab, medical records, and the pathologist,” said Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

When asked if any testing has shown Cosmen was the father of the infant, Jungles said they have not “received anything back regarding that.”

William Cosmen (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

At the time of the arrests, Jungles said additional testing is needed to determine the infant’s cause of death.

Pokrzywa and Cosmen allegedly made “incriminating statements” regarding the burial of the infant, who was found inside of a box wrapped in a plastic bag and cloth, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The two indicated the infant was born in a toilet at a residence in Manhattan and Cosmen allegedly attempted to dispose of the infant by forcing the body down the toilet drain with a plunger, police said.

The infant’s body was later taken to Wilmington and buried there, police said.