Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Will County forest preserves announce Christmas holiday closures

A replica of 17th century leather top hangs by an early map of the Chicagoland area at the Isle a la Cache Museum Journey Stories” exhibition in Romeoville.

Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

By Judy Harvey

In observance of the Christmas holiday, all Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers, preserves, trails and dog parks will be closed Thursday.

This is the only day of the year the preserves, trails and dog parks are closed so all forest preserve staff can be with their families for the Christmas holiday.

Preserves, trails and dog parks will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

Forest preserve visitor centers also will be closed starting at noon Wednesday and all day Friday.

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville and Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township will resume normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet will reopen for normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 29.

Monee Reservoir Visitor Center is closed for the winter season and will reopen in March.

To stay up to date on all forest preserve closures, visit the Preserve and Trail Closure page at reconnectwithnature.org/preserve-trail-closures.

Will CountyWill County Forest PreserveForest Preserve District of Will CountyForest Preserve DistrictRecreationOutdoorsChristmasHolidaysWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.