Will County forest preserves announce Christmas holiday closures

In observance of the Christmas holiday, all Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers, preserves, trails and dog parks will be closed Thursday.

This is the only day of the year the preserves, trails and dog parks are closed so all forest preserve staff can be with their families for the Christmas holiday.

Preserves, trails and dog parks will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

Forest preserve visitor centers also will be closed starting at noon Wednesday and all day Friday.

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville and Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township will resume normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet will reopen for normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 29.

Monee Reservoir Visitor Center is closed for the winter season and will reopen in March.

To stay up to date on all forest preserve closures, visit the Preserve and Trail Closure page at reconnectwithnature.org/preserve-trail-closures.